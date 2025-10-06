2027 Electric Cayenne Coupe Caught Making The Rounds At Nurburgring

Mind you, we already knew that, as it was still winter in the northern hemisphere when we last caught a glimpse of the all-new Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric. More recently, though, the model decided to celebrate summer by putting its track-focused credentials to use on Germany's infamous Nurburgring circuit.



This is where our spy photographers encountered the pictured prototype and immortalized it. Truth be told, there aren't many differences between this tester and the one we laid eyes on a few months back. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean that the two behave the same, as we reckon the Zuffenhausen car manufacturer has further refined the model during this time.