2027 Ford Bronco RTR Promises To Laugh In The Face Of The Iconic Defender

Ford is expanding the Bronco family by one. The 2027 Ford Bronco RTR aims to deliver a high-speed desert running capability similar to the Raptor, with an extra dose of style and an attractive starting price.

Vaugh Gitten Jr.'s RTR has been upgrading Ford Mustangs and Broncos for some time now—and it's clear the formula works. Now, Ford wants to bring RTR even deeper into the product mix with a factory-bred RTR off-roader. The Bronco RTR is a logical extension of this partnership, and the spec sheet sounds intriguing.