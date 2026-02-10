2027 Honda Civic Type R Gets Fresh Styling And More Performance

American Honda has posted its best September sales since 2020 and the best third-quarter deliveries since 2019, shows that its undaunted because of the continued vows across the automotive industry and continues to update the lineup in America to the 2027 model year.

The Japanese automaker Honda’s American subsidiary posted an impressive result of an almost 16% rise in September 2026 to 121,796 units, with the third-quarter performance rising by more than nine percent to 392,341 vehicles, and the total after nine months by almost five percent to 1,149,261.