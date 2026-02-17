2027 Hyundai Elantra Caught Winter Testing With New Looks

While it may not be the best-selling compact sedan out there, the Hyundai Elantra is one of the South Korean automaker's most popular models worldwide. This generation has been with us since March 2020 for the 2021 model year, which means that an extensive makeover is just around the corner.

Recently spied testing in cold weather conditions, the 2027 Hyundai Elantra marks a radical departure from the outgoing seventh generation. While it may be heavily camouflaged, the prototype in these pictures clearly shows a much edgier design.