2027 Hyundai Ioniq 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy Black Ink SUV Tops The Lineup

Agent009 submitted on 4/29/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:12:50 AM

Views : 298 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Hyundai has just taken the Ioniq 9 up a notch by gluing the Calligraphy Black Ink label onto it. The new trim brings exclusive Gloss Black and Black Chrome elements, 21-inch wheels finished in black, and, expectedly, a black interior.
   
Hyundai unveiled the all-new Ioniq 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy Black Ink during an event that took place near its plant in Savannah, Georgia. The three-row electric SUV got a sophisticated look due to its new exclusive styling, which seems to be the password for the premium segment.
 


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2027 Hyundai Ioniq 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy Black Ink SUV Tops The Lineup

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