2027 Hyundai Ioniq 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy Black Ink SUV Tops The Lineup

Hyundai has just taken the Ioniq 9 up a notch by gluing the Calligraphy Black Ink label onto it. The new trim brings exclusive Gloss Black and Black Chrome elements, 21-inch wheels finished in black, and, expectedly, a black interior.

Hyundai unveiled the all-new Ioniq 9 AWD Performance Calligraphy Black Ink during an event that took place near its plant in Savannah, Georgia. The three-row electric SUV got a sophisticated look due to its new exclusive styling, which seems to be the password for the premium segment.