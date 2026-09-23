2027 Hyundai Tucson Makes It's Public Debut

The Hyundai Tucson is set to enter its fifth generation for the model-year 2027, with the new version having just made its public debut on Friday at a media event in South Korea. Attendees had the opportunity to get up close and personal with Hyundai’s upcoming SUV, which had thus far been seen only in photos. And even though we got our first proper glimpse of the redesigned Tucson back in August, we’re now able to also see its interior more clearly thanks to footage recorded at the event. It comes courtesy of CarSceneKorea on YouTube, giving us a nice tour of the fifth-gen crossover and its various amenities.



2027 Hyundai Tucson Officially Revealed!



-> International debut in Korea

-> New fifth-generation model based on the 'Art of Steel' design language

-> Longer & wider than the outgoing model

-> 1.6L turbo-petrol | 1.6L turbo-petrol hybrid

-> The off-road-centric XRT version is… pic.twitter.com/rFr25iIxgm — MotorOctane (@MotorOctane) September 21, 2026









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