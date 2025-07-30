2027 Hyundai Tucson NX5 Prototype Caught Running The Roads

Hyundai prepares to say goodbye to its Sensuous Sportiness design language for the fifth-generation Tucson. The 2027 Tucson, which could be codenamed NX5, will adopt the current Santa Fe's boxier shape for a more rugged appearance. These changes were observed for the first time on an NX5 prototype that we caught testing in Europe.
 
The Tucson compact crossover is arguably Hyundai's most important model, with huge sales numbers on both sides of the Atlantic. Getting the right mix of design, features, and capabilities should be Hyundai's top priority as it prepares to start production of a new generation in 2026. This is why we looked at this Tucson NX5 prototype and couldn't stop thinking about the risks Hyundai is taking.


