2027 Hyundai Tucson Spied Testing In Europe - High Performance Version Rumored for Production

After replacing the Santa Fe with a new generation a couple of years ago, Hyundai is now preparing to do the same to the smaller Tucson. The fourth-generation compact crossover has been around since 2020, so it's not exactly an old product, even by today's standards. Yet, the Korean company believes there is still room for improvement. As a result, they are preparing the all-new Hyundai Tucson, which has been spied yet again, this time somewhere in Europe, looking anything but ready to ditch its heavy camouflage and fake plastic cladding, including that large hump at the rear, which will try to keep its exterior design a secret until the official unveiling.



Read Article