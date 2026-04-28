2027 Jeep Avenger Gets A Facelift

Believe it or not, it’s been more than three years since production of the Jeep Avenger started. The model that remains a forbidden fruit in our market comes to life at the Tychy factory in Poland, and will also hit the assembly line at Porto Real, Brazil, this year. As a result, a mid-cycle refresh is on the way. Prototypes of the facelifted iteration have been spotted these past few months, and with the unveiling date fast approaching, the automaker has started teasing it. The video shared at the bottom of the page came from the company’s European branch, and puts the spotlight on part of the model’s front fascia. More particularly, it is the grille that the clip revolves around.



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