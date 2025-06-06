2027 Kia Seltos Shows Off Tasman Like Grille During Swiss Alps Testing

While it may not be Kia's most commercially successful crossover, the Seltos does move plenty of units worldwide. It also shows its age, which is why a second generation is planned for the 2027 model year.

Spied high-altitude testing in the Alps, the front-biased crossover adopts a more upright grille design that wouldn't look out of place on the Tasman mid-size pickup truck. Equally inspired by the facelifted Sportage, the subcompact crossover may be sold in Europe for the first time ever.

A camouflaged prototype towing in the Alps may lead one to believe that Kia will indeed replace the Stonic with the Seltos in the Old Continent, but remember that the automaker's main engineering and design hub in this part of the world is Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center in Russelsheim, Germany. As such, take said rumor with a generous amount of sodium chloride.