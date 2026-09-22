2027 Lexus GX: You've Changed!

The 2027 Lexus GX 550 arrives as a near carryover of the rugged body-on-frame luxury SUV, with only modest convenience upgrades and higher prices. Lexus kept the same 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 (349 hp, 479 lb-ft), 10-speed automatic, and standard full-time 4WD. Towing remains strong at up to 9,096 pounds, and the Overtrail models keep their lifted suspension and off-road hardware. Six trims return: Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, Overtrail, and Overtrail+. Premium and Luxury models emphasize comfort and three-row seating; Overtrail and Overtrail+ prioritize capability and typically seat five.





The two notable changes are expanded SmartAccess keyless entry—now standard on all four doors and the tailgate across the lineup—and ventilated second-row outboard seats, now standard on Luxury, Luxury+, and Overtrail+. An available LED cargo lamp is also mentioned. There are no mechanical or styling revisions.



Pricing, including the $1,550 destination fee, starts at $69,085 for Premium (+$750 versus 2026). Premium+ is $73,400 (+$600), Overtrail $76,730 (+$750), Luxury $81,600 (+$800), Overtrail+ $85,010 (+$1,565), and Luxury+ $85,600 (+$800). The Overtrail+ hike is the largest. Buyers who mainly want the new keyless entry or rear ventilation may find the 2027 model worth it. Others should compare leftover 2026 inventory, which can undercut the new prices with nearly identical capability. The GX still blends luxury comfort, distinctive styling, and serious off-road credentials. Choose Premium/Luxury for daily refinement or Overtrail for trail-focused use.













