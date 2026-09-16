2027 Lexus IS Is Now Over $63,000 In F Sport Special Appearance Package Trim

The 2027 Lexus IS Special Appearance Package came out to play on the North American market as the highlight of the Lexus IS 25th Legacy Tour at the end of August 2026. The sometimes overlooked and possibly even forgotten Lexus IS compact executive car has been around since 1998, and the current iteration was introduced in early 2013 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Quite obviously, today it is one of the oldest surviving executive compact cars out there, potentially much ‘wiser’ than the Audi A5, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the soon-to-be-defunct Cadillac CT4, or the Genesis G70 and the already retired Infiniti Q50 or Volvo S60. Lexus, on the other hand, was careful to refresh the IS on a regular basis: in 2017, in 2020, and most recently in 2025 for the 2026 model year. The third facelift came with subtle exterior redesigns and also a complete overhaul of the interior.



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