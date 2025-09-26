2027 Lexus LFR Interior Shows Off Details

Coming next year with electrified twin-turbo V8 muscle, the LFR is not your average Lexus. Not only does it replace the aging LC, but due to its highly potent hybrid setup and FMR layout, the LFR can also be considered a successor for the V10-powered LFA.

Previewed by the Lexus Sport Concept, the production model was caught on camera many times. But on this occasion, the carparazzi have managed to snap two interior photos of a heavily camouflaged prototype at the world's most grueling circuit. From the looks of it, both the infotainment system and flat-bottom steering wheel appear to be production-ready items.