2027 Lexus RX Caught Testing In The Wild

The fifth-generation Lexus RX was presented in the first half of 2022 and comes in several different configurations. Production started almost half a year later and it comes to life in Japan and Canada. Now, almost four years after it hit the assembly line, the current iteration is getting ready to bite the dust, as the Japanese automaker is preparing its successor. The facelift was recently caught undergoing testing on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, which is where our man with the cam managed to immortalize this prototype as it was being driven on public roads, with camouflage hiding its front and rear fascias, and for good reasons, as that’s where the biggest exterior changes lie.



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