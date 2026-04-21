2027 Lexus TZ Unfurls It's Sails And Drops Anchor For The First Time In Public

The Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has been contradicting itself recently with an all-out assault on the EV market after years of deriding battery electric vehicles. Now they have stuff like the Toyota Urban Cruiser, the Toyota C-HR (C-HR+), the Toyota bZ (bZ4X), as well as the bZ Woodland (bZ4X Touring) and the fresh Highlander EV in Europe and America, plus a few other models that are China-only and very interesting. Not only that, but Toyota also has Suzuki or Subaru counterparts for these models, as they are hedging their bets and lowering costs with help from its partners. Last but not least, Lexus is getting in on the action – and our spy photographer partners have just caught the upcoming 2027 Lexus TZ three-row all-electric crossover SUV while undergoing testing in Europe.



Read Article