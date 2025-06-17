2027 Mazda CX-5 Image Leaks Out On The Interweb

Mazda's best-seller globally and in the US, the CX-5 compact crossover, is about to come in for a redesign, and the first photo of the new model has surfaced - though not via Mazda. A single grainy photo was uploaded recently by a user of the Cochespias forum and shows the front-end design of the new third-generation CX-5, which is expected to debut later this year. A 2027 model year arrival is anticipated for the US, though this could be pushed back due to a range of industry-wide challenges, including the Trump administration's import tariffs on cars and car parts. The leaked photo, plus our own snapshots of camouflaged prototypes testing in the wild, reveal that Mazda is taking an evolutionary approach to the design of the new CX-5. Given the strength of the current model in showrooms - which registered 345,209 sales in 2024 alone, including 134,088 in the US - Mazda was never going to rock the boat with the new design.



