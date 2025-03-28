2027 Mercedes AMG GLE53 Spied Testing With Siblings

Next year, the GLE 53 and its coupe-styled twin will undergo a plug-in hybrid makeover with a pinch of starry lights. The carparazzi have recently spied the newcomer, which is believed to hit American dealers for the 2027 model year.

They also managed to snap the GLE 63 Coupe with minimal camo up front and out back. Both the six-cylinder 53 and the V8-powered 63 feature Merc's new star-motif lights. Pictured at the Nurburgring, the AMG-branded utility vehicles look very similar at first glance.

Zooming in on the lower part of the rear end, however, shows that Mercedes retained the round exhaust pipes of the 53 and trapezoidal outlets of the 63. Look even closer, and you will notice bigger intakes on the front bumper of the 63 for improved engine and brake cooling.