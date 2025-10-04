2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC Caught Tearing Up The Nurburgring

Mercedes-Benz is on the short final with the GLC development, which should conclude later this year with the unveiling of the all-electric variant. The German carmaker has moved to the Nurburgring to fine-tune the chassis and apply the finishing touches to the electric crossover. Mercedes-Benz vehicle program suffered significant setbacks last year when it became clear that its strategy failed to convince buyers. The three-pointed star carmaker scrapped the EQ standalone brand in favor of a softened "with EQ Technology" message as if the EQ name was something worth keeping. Well, it's not, as the EQ brand has lost its appeal, and the complicated model name only adds to the confusion. As part of this rebranding, the mid-size models in Mercedes-Benz's lineup suffered an unusual makeover mid-development. Both the GLC and the C-Class received a new front design even before we got to see the original. As the latest pictures show, the new face looks good on both models, although some might have wanted a more radical change compared to the EQC's blandness.



