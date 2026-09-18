2027 Nissan Armada Cuts Base Model And Becomes Way More Expensive

Sorry, Nissan fans, but unfortunately, the Japanese automaker's American subsidiary has decided to both raise the entry price for the 2027 Armada and axe the previous base grade, the 2026 Armada SV, from the roster at the same time. Yikes! The Japanese carmaker Nissan is pretty busy these days all over the planet. Over in the Land Down Under, they announced the latest details about the Y63 Nissan Patrol (Armada), which is about to start sales in Australia. On the Old Continent, clients will soon have a new subcompact crossover SUV from Nissan – the cute and affordable Kicks is joining the family alongside the funky Juke and the larger Qashqai.



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