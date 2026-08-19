2027 Nissan Sentra Steps Into The Battle Against The Corolla - Is This Enough?

After the official unveiling last fall, the Nissan Sentra has now stepped into the 2027 model year in the United States of America, with the automaker announcing the pricing and specifications. The compact sedan, which takes on the likes of the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic, features a few novelties for the new model year. The biggest upgrade represents the addition of the Midnight Edition. This isn’t a new trim level, but an upgrade package that is strictly available for the mid-spec SR trim level, which sits between the SV and the SL. So, what would you get for paying more on this bundle? Well, stuff such as the black logos on the outside, for instance, a dedicated Midnight Edition logo, and black 18-inch alloy wheels. The window trim is also presented in black, and the car also sports a Super Black two-tone roof. As for the Benjamins, the Midnight Edition package is a $650 option on the SR.



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