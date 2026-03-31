2027 Nissan Z Facelift To Arrive In Showrooms This Summer

The facelifted Z is coming to dealers nationwide for the 2027 model year. Among its key updates, the long-awaited manual option for the NISMO stands out as the most important change from the outgoing 2026 model.

Specifically engineered for the Z NISMO with an upgraded clutch, the manual in question further differentiates itself through a shorter shift stroke. Paul Hawson, director of Advanced Product Planning and Strategy at Nissan North America, claims that it's 5 to 6 millimeters shorter.



Opting for the Z also gets you two-piece front brake rotors derived from the now-discontinued R35. Said iron-aluminum brakes are joined by a variety of chassis and steering improvements designed for superior road and track performance.