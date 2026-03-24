2027 Nissan Z Nismo To Have Available A Manual Transmission

Yippee-ki-yay, the long-running Nissan Z isn't dead in America - instead, it gets updates inside and outside to make it even more enticing than before. Also, the flagship 2027 Nissan Z Nismo rocks a manual transmission option from now on.

Although the numbers aren’t extraordinary, last year was a good one for the seventh-generation RZ34 Nissan Z. The iconic sports car, left alone to fend for itself without the help of the retired R35 Nissan GT-R grand tourer flagship, sold 5,487 units in the United States.