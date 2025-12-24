2027 Porsche 718 Electric Caught In Yet Another Winter Testing Season

December 2025 marks four years since the first sighting of the heavily anticipated 718 Electric, which is due to launch in 2026 for the 2027 model year. Codenamed 983, the zero-emission sports car has returned in Arjeplog, Sweden, for winter testing.

The black prototype in these pictures is the Boxster, and from the looks of it, Porsche built this prototype with production-intent bumpers. Up front, we can see a variety of active cooling slats inspired by those of the 992.2-phase 911 Carrera GTS and 911 Turbo S.



