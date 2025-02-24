2027 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Prototype Caught Winter Testing

The best-selling Porsche of them all is getting an electric sibling. Expected to hit dealer showrooms for the 2026 model year, the all-new Cayenne Electric will also be offered in Cayenne Coupe Electric flavor. The carparazzi just spotted a prototype doing its thing in Sweden, with said prototype showing active flaps in the lower front bumper area.

An electric spoiler can be seen out back, where you will also find Macan Electric-like taillights. Equipped with aero-conscious alloy wheels, the black-painted vehicle appears to be running a full-width taillight bar as well.

All in all, the forthcoming Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Coupe Electric are certain to borrow much of the styling cues introduced by the Macan Electric. They are further believed to build on the Macan Electric's interior, which features a 10.9-inch central touchscreen and 12.6 inches of digital instrument cluster. Prospective customers may also specify a passenger-side display.