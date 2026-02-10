2027 Porsche Cayenne Does A Strip Tease For The Cameras

Instead of the standard model's relatively conventional rear treatment, Porsche is testing a Cayenne Coupe Electric prototype that wears a small wing rather than a spoiler. Believed to be fixed rather than active, said wing makes the newcomer look a lot more purposeful than the 1,139-horsepower Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric. It's anything but a subtle addition, with the wing sitting high enough to become the defining feature of the backside. The lower part of the rear bumper, especially the diffuser area, is neatly hidden from sight.



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