2027 Porsche Macan EV Spotted Running Around In The Nude

After the Macan Electric, the Porsche brand is looking forward to launch a larger electric sport utility vehicle in the form of the Cayenne Electric. Believed to debut in 2026 for the 2027 model year, the sharper Cayenne Coupe Electric has been recently spied with little in the way of camouflage on its body panels and lights. The camo wrap out back is especially interesting because Zuffenhausen took inspiration from the Hyundai Ioniq 5's pixel-style taillights. Underneath said wrap, you can easily see a light bar. Both it and the taillights appear to be shared with the Cayenne Electric. From the sides, you can easily tell that the Cayenne Coupe Electric has the upper hand on the visual front. We still don't know for sure if that slanted roofline will result in less headroom for the rear occupants. Pictured on 21-inch Michelin Pilot EV rubber mounted on Y-spoke alloys, the black-painted vehicle also features a little camo wrap on the front bumper's upper area.



