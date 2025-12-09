2027 Porsche Taycan GT4 RS Is Going So Fast Around Nurburgring Parts Are Flying Off

It’s easy to assume that Nurburgring record attempts are these cold, meticulously calculated runs that simply result in a new benchmark or some suspension adjustments. That’s not always the case, though. These spy shots of the most hardcore Porsche Taycan yet—maybe a GT4 RS model—show that carnage is oftentimes the cost of doing business at The Green Hell. After you gawk at that giant, fixed rear wing, take a peep at the wrecked diffuser in the gallery below. A source tells us that Porsche tried for a Nurburgring record twice on Wednesday, but the Stuttgart manufacturer ran into problems on both runs. Porsche factory driver Lars Kern reportedly hustled a blue super EV around the Nordschleife in ideal conditions, but after bottoming out on one of the track’s 150+ turns, the diffuser was damaged too badly to continue. The result can be seen in these photos, where the aero equipment’s strakes are damaged and the entire assembly is held up by duct tape on the Taycan’s rear bumper:



