2027 Silverado And Sierra Trucks To Get All New 6.7 Liter V8 Engines

Chevrolet recently announced the 2027 Corvette will be getting an all-new 6.7-liter V8 engine. However, it likely won’t be limited to the sports car for very long.

Quite the opposite as the mill is likely coming to the 2027 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. It’s slated to replace the company’s problematic 6.2-liter V8 and the company alluded to this as they said the “LS6 represents the start of the sixth-generation of Small Block V8s, extending a legacy more than 70 years in the making.”