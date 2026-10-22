2027 Volkswagen T-Roc R Hits The Nurburgring In The Nude

Teased in November 2025, the upcoming T-Roc R is the whitest crossover at the Nordschleife right now. Caught lapping the German circuit in anger, the compact performance crossover wears little in the way of camouflage over its production-intent body panels. When the Volkswagen Group doesn't even try hiding a yet-unreleased model, that is when you know the debut is right around the corner. Its thin disguise covers a front end that appears unique to the R, distinct from the R Line that is all show and no extra go. For the series-production spec, Volkswagen is believed to use a lot of black to create the impression of a wider vehicle. A sizable lower intake can also be seen, along with a horizontal bar.



Read Article