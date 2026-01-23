2027 Volvo EX60 Maybe Be A Slam Dunk For Those Wanting An EV

Driving range, time it takes to refuel, and cost are the three major barriers to entry automakers hear from consumers when it comes to EVs. With the new EX60 Volvo intends to address all three in an effort to show the future is electric without compromise. On Wednesday, in Sweden the 2027 Volvo EX60 debuted with up to 400 miles of range, fast charging that can be done in the time it takes to get a cup of coffee, and a base price that sounds like it’ll be in the low to mid $50,000 range. All that could squarely put the EX60 in-line with the gas-powered XC60, though, that range and that base price will not be the same car, and that’s important to note as well.



