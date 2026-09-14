2027 Wrangler Rubicon JL-2A Features Throwback Styling From The 1940s

Stellantis North America's Jeep brand has gone back to the 1940s for the 11th installment of the Twelve 4 Twelve series. This time, the JL-series Wrangler throws a nod to the hugely successful Willys-Overland CJ-2A.

While it may not be the very first civilian Jeep, the CJ-2A sold in far more units than preceding models. From 1945 through 1949, just under 215,000 examples were produced. Rather than off-road shenanigans and a visual statement to boot, the CJ-2A was primarily intended for all things farming and industrial applications, carrying a driver's seat and side mirror as standard.