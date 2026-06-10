2028 BMW 5 Series Rendering Represents Neue Klasse Styling With A New Grille

This rendering of the 2028 BMW 5 Series facelift gives the G60 sedan Neue Klasse headlights and an illuminated split kidney grille, and leaves almost everything else alone. It’s a halfway house between the current car and BMW’s new design language, and it fits what we’ve been hearing about how far Munich is willing to go with its mid-size sedan. The update is the G60’s LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, BMW’s term for a mid-cycle refresh), and production is expected to start around July 2027. That makes it a 2028 model in the US, and it sets the 5 Series up for roughly four more years on sale before its successor arrives.











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