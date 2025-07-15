2028 BMW M3 EV Caught At Nurburgring Development Center Wearing 200 MPH Tires

The first M3 with electric propulsion has been spotted yet again, up close and personal. But on this occasion, the spy photographers caught a camouflaged prototype munching on electrons after serious track action.
Pictured at the M division's Nurburgring development center, the full-electric sedan appears to be rocking a production-intent charging flap on the right rear fender. We have also noticed a blueish tint on that respective brake rotor, indicating repeated braking at full tilt.
 
Getting hammered at the Nordschleife is perfectly understandable, but also indicates that BMW's heavily anticipated model is a bit on the heavy side of D-segment performance sedans. Given that even the current G80 is a bit of a porker, one can only imagine what kind of curb weight is on the menu for the zero-emission ZA0.


