2028 BMW M3 Prototype Sports A Widebody Look

The long-running M3 saw many different powertrains over its nigh-40-year history, beginning with the four-pot S14 and topping with a high-revving V8 known as the S65. In a few short years, BMW M GmbH will offend internal combustion loyalists with the introduction of the very first electric M3.

Enter the ZA0 sedan, which may be joined by the ZA1 wagon. Very similar in exterior design and proportions to the quad-motor i40 M50 prototype that previews next-generation electric M vehicles, the ZA0 also flaunts a few changes from said prototype. Pictured testing in sub-zero weather, the zero-emission M3 adopts front-end styling from the Vision Neue Klasse. As implied, the concept is BMW's vision of the forthcoming electric 3 Series.