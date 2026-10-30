2028 BMW M5 Caught In The Wild With A Neue Klasse Refresh

It’s not only the BMW 5 Series that’s getting a mid-cycle refresh, but also the range-topping series of the lineup, the G9X M5, which is currently two years old. Usually, facelifted models stand out from their predecessors by featuring new front and rear bumpers, some tweaked lighting units at both ends, a few updates on the inside, and sometimes some modest changes beneath the skin. As a result, the average Joe can easily mistake them from their previous iterations, but there will be no such thing when it comes to the upcoming M5.



Read Article