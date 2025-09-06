2028 BMW M5 Steps Out During Nurburgring Testing

Although 2025 is the first model year of the G90 and G99, the most powerful M5 to date is already looking forward to its mid-cycle refresh. Expected to drop in 2027 as a 2028 model, the facelift was first spied in February 2025 while testing near the Arctic Circle.
This time around, the spy photographers caught a heavily camouflaged prototype at the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Also snapped while parked next to the 2025 model year M5 sedan, the newcomer shows Neue Klasse styling cues from the Vision Neue Klasse and Vision Neue Klasse X concepts.
Said concepts preview the third-generation i3 and second-generation iX3, which may sound a bit surprising to more casual enthusiasts. Beyond the i3 electric hatchback, the i3 moniker is also used by a Chinese-market electric sedan. As for the iX3, the outgoing model never came to the United States of America due to a number of shortcomings, including the lack of a dual-motor option.
