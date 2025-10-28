2028 BMW X5 Steps Out With Its New Neue Klasse Styling

The next-generation BMW X5, which will replace the current G05 (G18 LWB / F95 X5 M), has hit the open road again for testing purposes. This time, it has gained its production lights, thus moving one step closer to production form.

To absolutely no one's surprise, the brand's challenger to the likes of the Mercedes GLE and Audi Q7, as well as other executive SUVs (crossovers), will transition to the Neue Klasse design language. What does this mean? A controversial front fascia with a tiny kidney grille, different lighting units with a new daytime running light signature, and what should be an aggressive and angular design of the front bumper.