2028 Electric BMW M3 To Weigh It At A Rather Substantial 5,000 LBS

Easily the most controversial M vehicle after the XM, the M3 EV has been spied flaunting more details than ever before. Rumored to enter series production in March 2027 for the 2028 model year, the zero-emission bruiser is equipped with 275/35 and 295/35 by 20-inch tires in these spy photos, namely Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 rubber. By comparison, the current-generation M3 CS and M3 CS Touring ship from the factory with 275/35 and 285/30 by 20-inch tires. The Pilot Sport S 5 rubber boots of the all-electric sedan promise assertive control, remarkable grip in the wet, and on-track capability. Also snapped with the charging flap wide open, the heavily camouflaged prototype appears to be rocking steel rather than carbon brakes.

Believed to be called iM3 due to a couple of trademarks filed with the DPMA in Germany and the EUIPO in the European Union, the quietest M3 of them also happens to be a heavy car. The door placard clearly shows the 17-character VIN of this particular example of the breed, which is listed by said placard with a massive gross weight of 2,675 kilograms.



