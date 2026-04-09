2028 Kia Sportage Surfaces Looking Like a Baby Telluride

Although it is not showing its age yet, the current fifth-generation Kia Sportage is about to be replaced by an entirely new one that promises to be better in most (if not all) aspects. The model has been spied for a few months now, and our latest encounter with it, which came courtesy of our spy photographer, is also the most revealing. Well, unless you count the realistic renderings that we recently covered here. This tester had less camouflage on the outside, thus revealing more of its fresh look all around. And there is no mistaking it with the outgoing version, because the design is a lot boxier this time around, to the point where the vehicle kind of looks like a shrunken Telluride, doesn’t it?



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