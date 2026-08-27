2028 Lexus RX Morizo RR Performance SUV Caught For The First Time

It's exceedingly rare for automakers to leave an unreleased high-performance model unattended in an open courtyard, yet that is precisely where the carparazzi spotted the Lexus brand's latest secret project. A noticeably lowered RX that looks ready to pick a fight with the fastest haulers from Germany, the Morizo RR is anything but your usual suburban luxury school-run cruiser.

Believed to debut for the 2028 model year, the sportiest RX yet remains unmistakably RX at first glance. Complete with its sharply raked windshield and floating D-pillar roofline, the overall silhouette is extremely similar to F Sport Performance specifications of the front-biased crossover from Lexus.