2028 Lexus RX Morizo RR Prototype Shows Off New Hood Vent Ahead Of Debut

Agent009 submitted on 9/11/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:52:20 AM

Views : 650 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Remember the RX Morizo RR prototype we saw parked near the Nordschleife in August 2026? The Lexus brand is now testing it on the world's most grueling circuit, and the latest spy photos reveal some interesting developments.
          
Two details immediately stand out, beginning with the mesh-covered opening in the hood. The carparazzi also managed to snap a pic of the interior, thus revealing much sportier front seats than anything offered in the current RX lineup for the United States, Europe, or Japan.


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2028 Lexus RX Morizo RR Prototype Shows Off New Hood Vent Ahead Of Debut

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