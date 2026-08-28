2028 Lotus Esprit Will Have Both V6 And V8 Power

Agent009 submitted on 8/28/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:44:14 AM

Views : 358 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lotus has officially confirmed that the upcoming 2028 Esprit will be available with a V6, alongside the hybrid V6. The automaker's CEO announced the new entry-level variant, which will be lighter and positioned at a more accessible price point. Lotus has yet to disclose how much horsepower the V6 will come with.
        
Both the V6- and the V8-powered Esprit variants will roll off the production line of the Hethel assembly plant, where they will be built by Horse Powertrain, a joint venture between Lotus's parent company Geely and Renault.


Read Article


2028 Lotus Esprit Will Have Both V6 And V8 Power

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)