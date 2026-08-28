2028 Lotus Esprit Will Have Both V6 And V8 Power

Lotus has officially confirmed that the upcoming 2028 Esprit will be available with a V6, alongside the hybrid V6. The automaker's CEO announced the new entry-level variant, which will be lighter and positioned at a more accessible price point. Lotus has yet to disclose how much horsepower the V6 will come with.

Both the V6- and the V8-powered Esprit variants will roll off the production line of the Hethel assembly plant, where they will be built by Horse Powertrain, a joint venture between Lotus's parent company Geely and Renault.