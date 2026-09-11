2028 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Weissach Drops The Camo In Latest Nurburgring Foray

The latest Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT prototype has almost nothing left to hide. Spied pounding around the Nordschleife, the black-painted test vehicle shows the Weissach Package in production-intent form, with camouflage wrap concentrated around some bumper and lighting details.

Said prototype wears a visibly revised front bumper with large openings and a different arrangement inside those intakes. The central section is largely exposed as well, and the same can be said about the headlights. Although the final signature remains difficult to read with certainty, it sure appears like an evolution rather than a revolutionary update.