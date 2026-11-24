The largest European automaker of them all is preparing a powertrain update for its flagship hatchback, which can also be had as a family-oriented longroof. Come summer 2027 for model year 2028, the Golf R should gain the e-charger and variable-geometry turbo from the newly redesigned T-Roc R crossover, bringing a different approach to torque delivery while complying with Euro 7 regs.

Reinhold Ivenz, namely the head of the R go-faster division, suggested the upcoming change to British motoring publication Auto Express during the launch of the 2027 model year T-Roc R. According to Ivenz, the Golf R will pack a bigger punch from lower engine speeds, improving acceleration from a standing start.