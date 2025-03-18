21 Year Old Gets Busted At Three Times Legal Speed In Mom's BMW M3 Competition

Getting behind the wheel of a high-powered performance sedan in your early 20s is a bit like giving a toddler a chainsaw—technically possible, but almost always a bad idea. Responsibility, unfortunately, doesn’t always come factory-installed. That’s exactly what played out in Australia, where a 21-year-old driver was caught doing nearly triple the speed limit in a BMW M3 Competition that didn’t even belong to him.
 
Police say the M3 was clocked tearing down Captain Cook Drive in Woolooware, a suburb in Sydney, at 197 km/h (122 mph). That’s on a road with a posted speed limit of just 70 km/h (43 mph), meaning the driver was blasting along at 127 km/h (79 mph) over the limit. Fortunately, the incident unfolded late on a Sunday night, when traffic was light enough to avoid turning reckless driving into something far worse.


