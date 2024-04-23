225 MPH MG EXE181 Plans To Eat Super Cars For Lunch And Hypercars For Dinner

In short, the EXE181 is Experimental Electric 181. The numerals represent the concept’s friction index of 0.181, one of the lowest of any car ever made. The teaser video uploaded by the SAIC Design Advanced London design studio on their Instagram account shows a superfluid missile blasting through a desert at 225 mph (362 kph) before releasing a pair of parachutes to bring it to a halt.

The steering yoke display shows four electric motors (one at each wheel, most likely), and the interior shots reveal a cockpit so crammed they’re not recommended for people with claustrophobia. They, the photos, let alone the driver’s seat itself, neatly tucked under a transparent canopy at the front of the concept car.