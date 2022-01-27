23 Washington State Residents Faked Car Crashes To Become Millionaires

Fraudulent insurance claims have led to some fascinating stories long before the days of troublesome millionaires driving their Bugatti Veyrons into the riverside. This latest one that comes out of the Tri-Cities has to be one of the most elaborate ones as it includes a group of 23 suspects who were able to rake in close to $1 million in car crash claims.

As reported by the Tri-City Herald, 14 vehicles were used over three years. Those accused were said to have misled law enforcement officers, medical personnel, and insurance companies, as per an 81-page indictment. All of these collisions took place in deserted locations during low light conditions and with no witnesses on site.