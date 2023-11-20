23 Year Old Arrested For Going Triple The Speed Limit In Dad's Corvette

A Canadian father’s love for his offspring was tested after his 23-year-old son got caught driving his eighth-generation Corvette at 186 km/h (115 mph) in an area with a posted speed limit of 60 km/h (37 mph).

The young driver was nabbed in Brampton, Ontario, just outside of Toronto, Peel Regional Police said in a social media post. The department also showed a picture of a radar gun showing a speed of 186 km/h (115 mph), next to a photo of the blue C8 Corvette on the back of a tow truck.


