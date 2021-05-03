24 Hours Of Le Mans Postponed Until August Over COVID Concerns

The 2021 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans has been postponed to Aug. 21-22, race organizer the Automobile Club de l’Ouest announced on Thursday.

The 89th edition of the renowned endurance event was due to take place on June 12-13 with an official test day one week beforehand, but will now be held 10 weeks later in a bid to ensure spectators can attend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It marks the second consecutive year in which Le Mans has been moved from its traditional mid-June slot and sets up the first-ever August running of the race.