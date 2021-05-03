24 Hours Of Le Mans Postponed Until August Over COVID Concerns

Agent009 submitted on 3/5/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:46:49 AM

Views : 282 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: sportscar365.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The 2021 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans has been postponed to Aug. 21-22, race organizer the Automobile Club de l’Ouest announced on Thursday.

The 89th edition of the renowned endurance event was due to take place on June 12-13 with an official test day one week beforehand, but will now be held 10 weeks later in a bid to ensure spectators can attend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It marks the second consecutive year in which Le Mans has been moved from its traditional mid-June slot and sets up the first-ever August running of the race.



Read Article


24 Hours Of Le Mans Postponed Until August Over COVID Concerns

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)