$240,000 Lambo STOLEN And TOTALLED By MOPED THIEVES That Sends Cops On 4 Hour Chase Ending At McDonalds!

One of the suspects reportedly jumped into the Lamborghini, locked the doors and struggled to start the stick-shift vehicle before peeling away on the highway.



The second suspect followed behind on the pair's damaged moped.

The Post reports that the incident happened near the NYPD's tow pound, but neither police officers nor a department helicopter slowed down the carjacker.

One police officer reportedly used a tow truck to stop the Lamborghini, but it simply bypassed the much slower vehicle.

$240,000 Lamborghini is stolen by moped thieves who lead cops on a 'Fast and Furious' four-hour chase through Manhattan before totaling the vehicle in the Bronx


